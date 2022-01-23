-
The race would decide which party controlled the Michigan Senate. Right to Life — the state’s leading anti-abortion group — backed the Democrat. It was a…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature has sent Governor Rick Snyder the new state budget, including a provision that attempts to cut funding to Planned…
A rally against Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo was met with about 800 pro-choice protestors. Saturday’s demonstration was part of a national movement to…
(MPRN-Lansing) Almost 30 state House Republicans have signed a letter asking a state panel to reject a funding increase for Planned Parenthood of Mid and…
The state Senate has created a new committee which will look into Planned Parenthood’s operation in Michigan. Planned Parenthood has been under attack…
An Allegan County state lawmaker wants to pull federal funding from Planned Parenthood in Michigan.The Gongwer News Service says Rep. Cindy Gamrat…