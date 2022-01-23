-
(MPRN-Lansing) A storm that hammered the entire state with hurricane-force winds has left behind an unprecedented number of downed poles and power lines.…
-
High winds have left thousands of homes without power in Southwest Michigan. Consumers Energy is reporting several thousand customers without power due to…
-
High winds have caused many power outages in Southwest Michigan Thursday morning. Consumers Energy's Outage Map shows thousands of customers without…
-
Consumers Energy is reporting some power outages scattered throughout Southwest Michigan. The utility’s website shows about 600 customers without service…
-
High winds have left more than 1,000 customers in Southwest Michigan without power Tuesday morning. Consumers Energy's outage map showed outages in…
-
Indiana-Michigan Power says about 3,100 of its customers are without power Monday morning. There is no word on what caused the loss of power or an…
-
Consumers Energy says about 3,000 of its customers in West Michigan are without power Wednesday morning. The utility's outage map shows about 300 of those…
-
Consumers Energy says it expects work on restoring power across the state to wrap up by midday Monday.A news release from the Jackson-based company says…
-
Power outages are being reported throughout Southwest Michigan Tuesday morning after storms moved through the area Monday night. Consumers Energy's outage…
-
The American Red Cross says it is closing the remaining shelters and warming centers that have been open in Southwest Michigan since Sunday's severe…