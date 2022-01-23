Presidential elections

-
What was it like to be an elector during one of the most closely watched votes in the nation? We got an inside look during a live interview today with…
(MPRN-Detroit) Senator Tim Kaine was in Detroit today. The running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke at the non-profit…
(MPRN-East Lansing) Senator Bernie Sanders was in Michigan Thursday to campaign for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He criss-crossed the state with…
(MPRN-Detroit) Former President Bill Clinton was a crowd-stopper as he marched in Detroit’s Labor Day Parade on behalf of his wife’s presidential…
Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow calls former Republican governor William Milliken’s endorsement of Hillary Clinton for President, “As expected as…
Millions of Americans would be put to work if Hillary Clinton is elected president. That was the promise the candidate delivered in metro Detroit…
(MPRN-Grand Rapids) During his speech at the Republican National Convention, Governor Pence joked that most people probably don’t know him. He tried to…
Two Western Michigan University Political Science Professors say Hillary Clinton’s very conventional campaign against Donald Trump’s unorthodox bid for…
(MPRN-Sterling Heights) Ohio Gov. John Kasich brought his presidential campaign to southeast Michigan on Monday. The Republican presidential hopeful…
Hear the second installment of WMUK’s Earlene McMichael’s exclusive interview with history-making feminist Gloria Steinem that aired today (11/3). Steinem…