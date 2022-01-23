-
The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck continues at 7 pm tonight with a virtual concert called "Connecting With The Knifics." As bassist Tom Knific,…
-
On Sunday, Aug 16 at 4 pm, Concerts in the Park will go virtual with a live-streamed concert by the Knific Quartet with guest vocalist Rhea Olivaccé. The…
-
On Friday, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival will close its festival with a concert by the Merling Trio, the esteemed ensemble-in-residence at Western Michigan…
-
Renata Knific, professor of violin at Western Michigan University, speaks with Cara Lieurance about her unusual violin recital, featuring works for…
-
Over the past several years, Jun-Ching Lin, the assistant concertmaster of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, has been a welcome presence in the west…
-
Kalamazoo has been home to one of the country's most prestigious competitions for young people for the past 38 years. Saturday, the Stulberg International…