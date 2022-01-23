-
(MPRN-Ann Arbor) Celebrations marked the one-year Sunday of the Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States. April DeBoer…
The Executive Director of the Kalamazoo Gay Lesbian Resource Center says Friday’s Supreme Court ruling is historic, but not the last chapter in the battle…
NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg has covered many historic cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. She says the decision on same-sex marriage…
(MPRN-Washington D.C.) - Crowds gathered as the US Supreme Court prepared to arguments on whether same-sex marriage bans like Michigan’s violate the…
(Lansing-MPRN) A group of 20- and 30-something conservative activists is in Michigan to meet with state Republican leaders. The goal of Young…
(MPRN-Lansing) At the state Capitol, Democrats have called for a new statewide vote on Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage. It was approved by voters in…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House has adopted legislation that would allow faith-based adoption agencies to continue to turn away LGBT couples -- even if the…
Legislation that would allow faith-based adoption agencies to refuse to work with LGBT couples or anyone else based on moral or religious grounds is…
A state House committee could vote Wednesday on bills to shield faith-based adoption agencies from having to serve LGBT couples if the US Supreme Court…
Since they first met in 1987, Karen Sanborn and Audrey Wierenga have been through a lot. Sanborn was pregnant when they met, she had planned to raise her…