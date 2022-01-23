state legislature

-
A group of Democratic state lawmakers is planning to introduce new firearm safety legislation.Sponsors say the bills would create safe gun storage…
(MPRN-Lansing) Legal troubles are piling for a Detroit-area state lawmaker. Representative Brian Banks (D-Harper Woods) faces new felony charges that he…
(MPRN-Lansing) Bills to ease penalties for minors who are caught with alcohol have cleared the state Senate. Under current law, a first…
State Senator Virgil Smith (D-Detroit) has been charged with multiple gun and assault felonies. He’s accused of hitting his ex-wife and shooting 10…
State Senator Virgil Smith (D-Detroit) is expected to be a no-show when the Senate gavels into session Tuesday. He remains in police custody following a…
Republican State Representative John Bizon has hired a Democrat who ran for the same office to work on his staff in Lansing. Bizon won election in…
The state house has passed a set of bills that would provide the government with money for fixing roads and bridges. That’s according to Gongwer News…