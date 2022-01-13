© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture

David Maiocco's Liberace is a personal portrait of an artist who wanted to laugh with you

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
maiocco_cr_becky_klose.jpg
Becky Klose / Farmers Alley Theatre
/

One of today's foremost Liberace interpreters, David Maiocco says his depiction of the real-life entertainer draws on his own sense of innocent fun and the thrill of making people laugh. He and Jeremy Koch, Artistic Director of Farmers Alley Theatre, join Cara Lieurance for a conversation about this weekend's performances.

In 2018 during the Gilmore Piano Festival, Maiocco starred in Liberace!, a dramatic portrait of the ups and downs of Liberace's life. In Lee and Friends, directed by Kathy Mulay, Maiocco says the portrayal focuses on Liberace at the height of his popularity and fabulousness. It also features frequent Farmers Alley performers Jeremy Koch, Miranda Vandenberg, and Sandy Bremer, with ticketholders playing the role of a television studio audience. The shows are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, Jan 14-16.

Tags

WMUK CultureFarmers Alley TheatreLet's Hear ItDavid Maiocco
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content