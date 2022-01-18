© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture

Kalamazoo Film Society announces a Campion film discussion and a State Theatre screening

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
Moulin-Rouge-Come-What-May.jpg
20th Century Fox
/

Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini join Cara Lieurance to catch up on the activities of the Kalamazoo Film Society, starting with a Virtual Lobby Discussion at 7 pm Thursday, Jan 20. 

The topic is Jane Campion's first film in 12 years, The Power of the Dog. Moderated by Mike Milchak and Chad Campbell, the virtual discussion will be held over Zoom. Access to the discussion is available by emailing kalfilmsociety (at) yahoo.com.

f3735703-6acc-44a8-81e2-8333846fe07e_power-of-the-dog-explores-the-wild-west-benedict.jpeg
Credit Netflix
/
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog

Then on Feb 11, the KFS will sponsor a showing of the 2001 extravagant musical of doomed lovers Moulin Rouge!, starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and John Leguizamo. Showtime is 9 pm (doors at 8 pm). Further details will be announced on the Kalamazoo Film Society website.

Tags

WMUK Culturelocal musicLet's Hear Itkalamazoo film societydhera straussMadeline Cimini
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
