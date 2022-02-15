The Terry Lower Trio with Edye Evans Hyde will put fresh classics on a new stage

At 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb 18, jazz vocalist Edye Evans Hyde and jazz pianist Terry Lower, with Ray Tini on bass and Larry Ochiltree on drums, will bring their lived-in and expert arrangements of songs from the Great American Songbook to the Hastings Performing Arts Center, a brand-new 830 seat auditorium. It's presented by the Friends of the Hastings Performing Arts Center and the Thornapple Arts Council.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Lower and Hyde talk about their long musical friendship and how the songs of Gershwin, Ellington, Arlen and others is some of the most resilient music ever written.

Organizer Joe LaJoye from the Friends of the Hastings Performing Arts Center gives details on the new venue, which opened in December 2019. Tickets are available at the door and at this link.