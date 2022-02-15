© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture

The Terry Lower Trio with Edye Evans Hyde will put fresh classics on a new stage

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
terrylower.jpg
Courtesy of the artist
/
terrylowermusic.com
Clockwise from upper left: Larry Ochiltree, Ray Tini, Edye Evans Hyde, and Terry Lower

At 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb 18, jazz vocalist Edye Evans Hyde and jazz pianist Terry Lower, with Ray Tini on bass and Larry Ochiltree on drums, will bring their lived-in and expert arrangements of songs from the Great American Songbook to the Hastings Performing Arts Center, a brand-new 830 seat auditorium. It's presented by the Friends of the Hastings Performing Arts Center and the Thornapple Arts Council.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Lower and Hyde talk about their long musical friendship and how the songs of Gershwin, Ellington, Arlen and others is some of the most resilient music ever written.
Organizer Joe LaJoye from the Friends of the Hastings Performing Arts Center gives details on the new venue, which opened in December 2019. Tickets are available at the door and at this link.

Tags

WMUK Culture local musicLet's Hear ItEdye Evans Hyde
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content