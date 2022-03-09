Thanks to mentors, kids with special needs will take the spotlight in the Kalamazoo Civic's "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior"
It was supposed to happen in 2020, but the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's Covid-delayed production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior is finally here. Designed to give kids with a range of special needs a chance to show their unique abilities on stage, it's a partnership with The Penguin Project, a national program that gives community theaters the tools and training they need to succeed.
In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Director of Education and Outreach AnnMarie Miller says the key to that success is mentorship. Each performer is paired with a mentor/guide of a similar age who stay with the performers throughout rehearsal and on stage during shows. It's been a moving experience, she says, to observe acts of kindness and support between the pairs.
The show is based on the Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning education cartoon series Schoolhouse Rock!. The cast of 28 will perform several favorite songs from the series, including Conjunction Junction, Just a Bill, and more. It's all part of the story of a young schoolteacher named Tom who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV — and characters pop off the screen.
Tickets and more information for the production, which runs March 11-20, are at this link.