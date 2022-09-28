© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: The Catalyst Quartet opens the Fontana season Friday

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
The Catalyst Quartet
courtesy photo
/
The Catalyst Quartet

The first concert of the season for Fontana is Friday, Sept 30 at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. It's been since 2015 that the Catalyst String Quartet performed in Kalamazoo. Cara Lieurance spoke with cellist Karlos Rodriguez for an update and a preview of the works on the program. He says the quartet is busier than ever with Catalyst concerts and solo appearances by members of the group.

Cellist Karlos Rodriguez talks about the Catalyst Quartet's concert

WMU professor emeritus Brad Wong recently became Fontana's executive director. He fills in some of the recent developments with the chamber music organization and previews the rest of the season, which features the St. Lawrence String Quartet, jazz saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

More information and tickets are available at the Fontana website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Catalyst QuartetFontanaBrad Wong
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
