-
Dr. Keith Kothman (pronounced KOHTH-mun) left his position as director of the Montana State University School of Music to join the Western Michigan School…
-
Summer chamber music concerts have been a tradition in the city of Saugatuck for over 30 years. On Thursday and Friday, July 11 and 12 at 7:30 pm, the…
-
The School of Music at Western Michigan University hosts the 51st annual Spring Conference on Wind and Percussion Music on April 4 with public concerts…
-
The upcoming school year at Western Michigan University's School of Music will feature a 50th anniversary concert by the Western Brass Quintet,…
-
The Western Wind Quintet plays music by American, Hungarian, German, and French composers Wednesday night in a program called "Around the World with the…