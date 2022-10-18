© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Film Society sponsors a doc with a Michigan focus

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT
boblo_catalystmediafactory.jfif
Catalyst Media Factory
/
Poster for "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale

The Kalamazoo Film Society is currently showing two documentaries at Celebration Cinema. One is Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, which Madeline Cimini, who grew up in Detroit, says is a trip down memory lane for Detroiters and a fascinating piece of untold history for everyone else. The second documentary, Riotsville, U.S.A., shows how direction from a government commission led the way for police departments to become militarized. It’s told with archival footage, which Dhera Strauss says is a very effective way to put the watcher in that place in American history.

The Kalamazoo Film Society offers a free email newsletter that provides film summaries of currently showing and upcoming movies they’re sponsoring at Celebration Cinema. A membership is $10/year. Full details are at the Kalamazoo Film Society website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
