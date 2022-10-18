Film Society sponsors a doc with a Michigan focus

The Kalamazoo Film Society is currently showing two documentaries at Celebration Cinema. One is Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, which Madeline Cimini, who grew up in Detroit, says is a trip down memory lane for Detroiters and a fascinating piece of untold history for everyone else. The second documentary, Riotsville, U.S.A., shows how direction from a government commission led the way for police departments to become militarized. It’s told with archival footage, which Dhera Strauss says is a very effective way to put the watcher in that place in American history.

The Kalamazoo Film Society offers a free email newsletter that provides film summaries of currently showing and upcoming movies they’re sponsoring at Celebration Cinema. A membership is $10/year. Full details are at the Kalamazoo Film Society website.