Fontana concert preview: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Published April 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Clarinetist David Shifrin

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is a keeper of the flame of one-on-a-part music, just as the New York Philharmonic serves the cause of orchestral music and the Juilliard School trains the next generations of performers and composers, says clarinetist David Shifrin. A longtime CMS player and its former artistic director, he is one of six members on tour with a program called “The Brahms Effect,” which they’ll perform at 7:30 pm on Friday in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

Brad Wong is the executive director of Fontana Chamber Arts, the long-running Kalamazoo presenter of jazz and classical ensembles. Shifrin and Wong talk to Cara Lieurance about the masterworks on the program and the mix of international soloists of different generations on the tour. They are pianist Juho Pohjonen, violinist Chad Hoopes, violist Hsin-Yun Huang, cellist Nicholas Kanellakis, and horn player Radek Baborák.

