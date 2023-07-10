Theater preview: "Exception to the Rule," at Face Off Theatre

Face Off Theatre Company’s 2023 season continues July 13-16 with Exception to the Rule, a comedy by popular contemporary playwright Dave Harris. Staged at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center, six high school characters are thrown together in detention, some ready to live up to their reputations and some ready to reveal new sides of themselves.

Face Off Theatre’s Artistic Director Marissa Harrington tells Cara Lieurance she is proud that this production of Exception to the Rule is the regional premiere, and that she was thrilled to invite back Arizsia Staton, a friend and former Kalamazooan, to direct it. Staton is now a California-based actor, director and educator. She says she and the cast took away a lot from a Zoom conversation with the playwright. For her, it was the reassurance that her reading of the play matched his intentions.

Cast members Delanti Hall and Milan Levy talk about their characters, Dayrin and Dasani, and other characters in the show. There will be talkbacks after each performance, and a variety of organizations have been invited to participate.

More information is available here. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish.