The War And Treaty and the Kalamazoo Concert Band present "World Peace"

The Kalamazoo Concert Band will share the stage with the Grammy-nominated duo The War And Treaty in a free concert at 8 pm on Friday, Dec 1 at Miller Auditorium. It will be an unforgettable live performance, says band director Tom Evans, adding, "Either you're there or you aren't!" He talks to Cara Lieurance about the collaboration between the band and The War And Treaty called "World Peace."

The War And Treaty's music director/bandleader is Max Brown, who was a young phenom in Kalamazoo music circles when he was attending Western Michigan University around 8 years ago. Brown has been part of The War and Treaty since 2017 as they went from high point to high point, debuting on stages around the world, taking the Nashville scene by storm, and "giving house-wrecking performances," according to NPR.

Brown talks about what his job as music director entails, and says he hopes to play with Michael and Tanya Trotter for as long as they'll have him. Their styles, songs and improvisations are his favorite music to play.

Free tickets can be reserved by calling the Miller Auditorium box office at .(269) 387-2300.