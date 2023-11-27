© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: "The Sound of Music" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST
The children huddle in an embrace by Lucas Mansberger as Captain Von Trapp
Kat Mumma
/
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
The children huddle in an embrace by Lucas Mansberger as Captain Von Trapp

Ben Zylman has extensive experience as an actor and director. He says he knew right away that he wanted to return from retirement direct The Sound of Music at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre when it was announced. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, he says he approached it as a "play, with music," to focus on how the Von Trapp family contends with growing fascism in Austria and the personal journeys of all the characters. Rebecca Hill, a private voice teacher who plays the lead role of Maria, says the role is a welcome return to stage for her. And Lucas Mansberger, who plays Captain Von Trapp, is also thrilled to return after a long absence. He gets to perform with his real-life wife, Sarah Mansberger, who plays Elsa Schraeder, who loses the Captain to Maria.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
