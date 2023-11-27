Theater preview: "The Sound of Music" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Ben Zylman has extensive experience as an actor and director. He says he knew right away that he wanted to return from retirement direct The Sound of Music at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre when it was announced. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, he says he approached it as a "play, with music," to focus on how the Von Trapp family contends with growing fascism in Austria and the personal journeys of all the characters. Rebecca Hill, a private voice teacher who plays the lead role of Maria, says the role is a welcome return to stage for her. And Lucas Mansberger, who plays Captain Von Trapp, is also thrilled to return after a long absence. He gets to perform with his real-life wife, Sarah Mansberger, who plays Elsa Schraeder, who loses the Captain to Maria.

