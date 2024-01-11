© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Civic's "The Lion in Winter" opens to a sold-out weekend

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 11, 2024 at 11:31 AM EST
Delaney Becker and Lisa Marie Parker in a scene from The Lion in Winter
Deborah Mitchell / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Delaney Becker and Lisa Marie Parker in a scene from The Lion in Winter

The Lion in Winter is a contemporary play by James Goldman about the machinations of King Henry II's court in December of 1183. The seven-member cast includes Henry, his estranged wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, three sons vying for the throne, Henry's current mistress Alais, and her brother, Philip, the young King of France who has an interest the outcome of the power struggle. The dialogue sparkles with wit and venom as the drama plays out over two days at Christmas. Cara Lieurance speaks with Kalamazoo Civic Theatre artistic director Anthony Hamilton who directs the production, and actors Hayden Lane-Davies (Philip) and Delaney Becker (Alais).

Opening Jan 12 at the Carver Center stage, the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre has already extended the run through Jan 28 due to demand for tickets. Opening weekend is sold out. For more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
