Bullock Series art song recital highlights Black music and poetry

Rhea Olivaccé, assistant professor of voice at Western Michigan University, and Grammy-nominated collaborative pianist Kevin Miller will present an art song recital of music by 20th and 21th century Black composers H. Leslie Adams, Peter Ashbourne, Margaret Bonds, and John Carter. They spoke about their friendship and the music in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

The recital is at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jan 17 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. Tickets and more information are available here.