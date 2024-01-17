© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Bullock Series art song recital highlights Black music and poetry

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 17, 2024 at 1:21 PM EST
Rhea Olivaccé and Kevin Miller
WMU / Courtesy of the artist
Rhea Olivaccé and Kevin Miller

Rhea Olivaccé, assistant professor of voice at Western Michigan University, and Grammy-nominated collaborative pianist Kevin Miller will present an art song recital of music by 20th and 21th century Black composers H. Leslie Adams, Peter Ashbourne, Margaret Bonds, and John Carter. They spoke about their friendship and the music in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

The recital is at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jan 17 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. Tickets and more information are available here.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
