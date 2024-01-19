Concert preview: "Symphony of Brotherhood: Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

A Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra concert featuring side-by-side performances with the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra, choirs from Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central High Schools, poet Dr. Kandace Lavender, narrator Larry Bell and conductors Julian Kuerti and Andrew Koehler will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, Jan 21 at Miller Auditorium.

Kuerti and Koehler join Cara Lieurance to preview the one-of-a-kind performances, starting with 1964'sThe Montgomery Variations by Margaret Bonds, updated with spoken verse newly written and narrated by Lavender, and featuring the Junior Symphony players side-by-side with the KSO professionals. The program also features Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait, narrated by Larry Bell, and choral works including "The Promise of Living" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing." There will be a youth leadership fair in the grand tier lobby before the concert, which will feature a Kalamazoo Kids in Tune appearance.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.