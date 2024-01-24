© 2024 WMUK
Milwaukee Symphony principal Megumi Kanda to present trombone recital at WMU

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:35 PM EST
Megumi Kanda

Trombonist Megumi Kanda tells Cara Lieurance and WMU professor of trombone Steve Wolfinbarger about the twists and turns of her musical journey, from self-starting without knowing how to hold or put the instrument together properly, to audition ups and downs and how she memorizes her parts so she can focus on the orchestra conductor. Her program features a work she composed called "Mourning Dove." She explains how it was inspired, and previews the rest of the recital.

Megumi Kanda and Yu-Lien Thé perform at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jan 24 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Admission for the Bullock Series recital is available at the door.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
