Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

No villains and lots of laughs in "Native Gardens," coming to Farmers Alley Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 25, 2024 at 1:10 PM EST
Diane Wosnak and Amber Lee Ramos in Native Gardens at Farmers Alley Theatre
Becky Klose/Klose2U Photography
Diane Wosnak and Amber Lee Ramos in Native Gardens at Farmers Alley Theatre
Amber Lee Ramos and Eduardo Curley in “Native Gardens”
Becky Klose/Klose2U Photography
Amber Lee Ramos and Eduardo Curley in “Native Gardens”

Farmers Alley Theatre's next production is a relatable comedy by Karen Zacarías about two sets of neighbors who become mired in a dispute over space. In fact, guest director Chris Ramirez had an inspiration to stage it as if it's a television sitcom being filmed in front of a live studio audience. Ramirez and production manager Kathy Mulay joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the show from all angles.

Native Gardens opens Jan 25 at Farmers Alley Theatre and has been extended until Feb 11. For tickets and more information, visit the Famers Alley Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
