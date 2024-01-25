No villains and lots of laughs in "Native Gardens," coming to Farmers Alley Theatre

Becky Klose/Klose2U Photography Amber Lee Ramos and Eduardo Curley in “Native Gardens”

Farmers Alley Theatre's next production is a relatable comedy by Karen Zacarías about two sets of neighbors who become mired in a dispute over space. In fact, guest director Chris Ramirez had an inspiration to stage it as if it's a television sitcom being filmed in front of a live studio audience. Ramirez and production manager Kathy Mulay joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the show from all angles.

Native Gardens opens Jan 25 at Farmers Alley Theatre and has been extended until Feb 11. For tickets and more information, visit the Famers Alley Theatre website.