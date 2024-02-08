© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: 2023 Stulberg Bronze medalist joins Kalamazoo Junior Symphony in "At Home..."

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 8, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST
Starla Breshears at the 2023 Stulberg International String Competition
Stulberg International String Competition
Starla Breshears at the 2023 Stulberg International String Competition

At 4 pm on Sunday, Feb 11 at Chenery Auditorium, the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will perform a program called "At Home...", led by music director Andrew Koehler, with cellist Starla Breshears appearing as guest soloist. The Bronze medalist in the 2023 Stulberg Internationally String Competition will play Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme.

Koehler and 16 year-old Breshears join Cara Lieurance to talk about the program and approach to the music.

Tickets and more information are available at the KJSO website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
