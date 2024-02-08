Concert preview: 2023 Stulberg Bronze medalist joins Kalamazoo Junior Symphony in "At Home..."

At 4 pm on Sunday, Feb 11 at Chenery Auditorium, the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will perform a program called "At Home...", led by music director Andrew Koehler, with cellist Starla Breshears appearing as guest soloist. The Bronze medalist in the 2023 Stulberg Internationally String Competition will play Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme.

Koehler and 16 year-old Breshears join Cara Lieurance to talk about the program and approach to the music.

Tickets and more information are available at the KJSO website.