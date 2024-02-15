Grad Assistants in music shed light on their roles at WMU and preview upcoming concerts

Director of Bands Dr. Scott Boerma and Western Michigan University graduate assistants Yamileth Almeida and Mason Christofferson talk to Cara Lieurance about concerts on Feb 14 by the Western Winds and a band showcase at 2 pm on Sun, Feb 18 at Miller Auditorium featuring the University Concert Band, University Symphonic Band, and the University Wind Symphony.

Boerma covers the music on the programs, and Almeida and Christofferson talk about their experiences as graduate assistants, including how they joined the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music.

Sunday's concert at 2 pm in Miller Auditorium is free and open to the public.