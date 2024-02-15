© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Let's Hear It

Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Grad Assistants in music shed light on their roles at WMU and preview upcoming concerts

By Cara Lieurance
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Irving S. Gilmore School of Music
Director of Bands Dr. Scott Boerma and Western Michigan University graduate assistants Yamileth Almeida and Mason Christofferson talk to Cara Lieurance about concerts on Feb 14 by the Western Winds and a band showcase at 2 pm on Sun, Feb 18 at Miller Auditorium featuring the University Concert Band, University Symphonic Band, and the University Wind Symphony.

Boerma covers the music on the programs, and Almeida and Christofferson talk about their experiences as graduate assistants, including how they joined the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music.

Sunday's concert at 2 pm in Miller Auditorium is free and open to the public.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK.
