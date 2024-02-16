© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

10 shows to see at The Clover Room

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:27 PM EST
Applauding at The Clover Room
Cori Somers
Applause at The Clover Room

The Clover Room, a listening space in the Edison neighborhood, is hosting 10 concerts in the next three weeks. Co-founder Cori Somers and musician Carolyn Koebel joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the venue's special properties and the local and visiting artists who will appear. They include Full Cord, Celeste Allison, The Nathan Moore Affair, Canadian Rachel Kilgour, and an album release from local duo Payton & Annabelle.

For tickets and more information, visit The Clover Room's website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
