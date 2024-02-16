10 shows to see at The Clover Room

The Clover Room, a listening space in the Edison neighborhood, is hosting 10 concerts in the next three weeks. Co-founder Cori Somers and musician Carolyn Koebel joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the venue's special properties and the local and visiting artists who will appear. They include Full Cord, Celeste Allison, The Nathan Moore Affair, Canadian Rachel Kilgour, and an album release from local duo Payton & Annabelle.

