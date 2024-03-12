© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Fontana presents jazz artist Cyrille Aimée

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:12 PM EDT
Cyrille Aimée
Noé Cugny
Cyrille Aimée

The French-Dominican jazz artist Cyrille Aimée is celebrating a new album of all-original songs with a 40+-date tour through the first week of June. Kalamazoo is her second stop. Cara Lieurance spoke to Aimée as she celebrated the new release at a Parisian bar (audio begins at 5:30), and Lieurance and Fontana executive Director Brad Wong talk about Aimée's ascendancy as a singer and listen to music from the new album, which stretches into pop soundscapes.

More information and tickets are available at the Fontana website. The concert will be held at 7:30 pm on Friday, Mar 15 in Western Michigan University’s Dalton Center Recital Hall.
Tags
WMUK Culture FontanaCyrille Aimée
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content