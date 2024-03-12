Concert preview: Fontana presents jazz artist Cyrille Aimée

The French-Dominican jazz artist Cyrille Aimée is celebrating a new album of all-original songs with a 40+-date tour through the first week of June. Kalamazoo is her second stop. Cara Lieurance spoke to Aimée as she celebrated the new release at a Parisian bar (audio begins at 5:30), and Lieurance and Fontana executive Director Brad Wong talk about Aimée's ascendancy as a singer and listen to music from the new album, which stretches into pop soundscapes.

More information and tickets are available at the Fontana website. The concert will be held at 7:30 pm on Friday, Mar 15 in Western Michigan University’s Dalton Center Recital Hall.