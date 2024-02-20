Concert preview: London-based Castalian Quartet will play Britten, Janacek, and Beethoven

Brad Wong, the executive director of Fontana Chamber Arts, knew how special the Castalian String Quartet was several years ago. Their US tour was cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, preventing their Carnegie Hall debut and a tour appearance in Kalamazoo. Fontana instead offered a virtual presentation recorded by the group.

This Friday, Feb 23 at 7:30 pm, the Castalian Quartet will finally appear in person in Kalamazoo, beginning their tour of the United States, which includes dates in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York and Houston. Wong describes his impressions of the quartet’s artistry, a combination of unity and individual shining moments in canonic works and new compositions. Cara Lieurance also talks to violinist Daniel Roberts about the program of works by Britten, Janacek and Beethoven they’ve prepared, and their critically lauded new album, Between Two Worlds.

More information and tickets are available at the Fontana website. The concert will be held in Western Michigan University’s Dalton Center Recital Hall.