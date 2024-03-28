Album release: "For the Willows," by Payton & Annabelle

Two friends who met at the Kalamazoo Academy of Rock celebrated the release of their first album at The Clover Room on Mar 2, playing to a full house. Payton Carter and Annabelle Fuerst of Payton & Annabelle tell Cara Lieurance about writing the songs during a period of beginnings and endings in their lives: Carter's first year of college and Fuerst's final year of high school. They talk about composing via online sessions, recording at La Luna Recording & Sound, and they share the stories behind three songs: "In Daydreams," "Weeping, Crying, Sobbing Willow" and "Madeline."

The album, For The Willows, is available on all streaming platforms, including bandcamp. You can follow Payton & Annabelle on Instagram.