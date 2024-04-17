Concert preview: Fontana’s season-closer features top-notch American Brass Quintet

“I was not fired from the Canadian Brass,” Brandon Ridenour jokingly assures Cara Lieurance in an interview about a performance with the American Brass Quintet at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 20, in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Ridenour joined the ABQ last summer after several seasons with the Canadian Brass. Years earlier as a Juilliard student, he had studied with members of the American Brass Quintet, and renewing the relationships came naturally. The works on the program are new, audience-friendly, and several were written for the ABQ. Ridenour contributed his arrangements of 16th century madrigals by Carlo Gesualdo to the program.

Brad Wong, the executive director of Fontana Chamber Arts, tells Cara Lieurance about serendipitously engaging the American Brass Quintet for the performance before the group announced that former Kalamazooan Ridenour was now principal trumpet for the group. He and Lieurance talk about highlights of the past season and hint at what to expect in the next season.

For tickets and more information, visit the Fontana Chamber Arts website.