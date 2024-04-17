© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WMUK 89.9-FM is operating at reduced power. Listeners in parts of the region may not be able to receive the signal. It can still be heard at 102.1-FM HD-2. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore the signal to full power.
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Fontana’s season-closer features top-notch American Brass Quintet

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 17, 2024 at 9:50 PM EDT
The American Brass Quintet. Brandon Ridenour is 4th from the left
Matt Dine
The American Brass Quintet. Brandon Ridenour is 4th from the left

“I was not fired from the Canadian Brass,” Brandon Ridenour jokingly assures Cara Lieurance in an interview about a performance with the American Brass Quintet at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 20, in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Ridenour joined the ABQ last summer after several seasons with the Canadian Brass. Years earlier as a Juilliard student, he had studied with members of the American Brass Quintet, and renewing the relationships came naturally. The works on the program are new, audience-friendly, and several were written for the ABQ. Ridenour contributed his arrangements of 16th century madrigals by Carlo Gesualdo to the program.

Brad Wong, the executive director of Fontana Chamber Arts, tells Cara Lieurance about serendipitously engaging the American Brass Quintet for the performance before the group announced that former Kalamazooan Ridenour was now principal trumpet for the group. He and Lieurance talk about highlights of the past season and hint at what to expect in the next season.

For tickets and more information, visit the Fontana Chamber Arts website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItFontana
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance