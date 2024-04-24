© 2024 WMUK
Classical WMUK 89.9-FM is operating at reduced power. Listeners in parts of the region may not be able to receive the signal. It can still be heard at 102.1-FM HD-2. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore the signal to full power.
Theater preview: “Sondheim on Sondheim at Farmers Alley Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 24, 2024 at 11:54 PM EDT
A scene from “Sondheim on Sondheim” at Farmers Alley Theatre
Becky Klose/Klose2U Photography
A scene from “Sondheim on Sondheim” at Farmers Alley Theatre

Sondheim on Sondheim is a revue of Stephen Sondheim’s lifetime of musicals through his own words and experiences. “He would just work on those lyrics for so long and they were just right, and listening to them now, 30, 40, 50 years later, we're still shocked at the brilliance of them,” says Jeremy Koch, the artistic director at Farmers Alley Theatre and one of a cast of 8 in the upcoming production, which runs Apr 26 - May 19. This is the first Sondheim musical the theater has mounted since its founding 16 years ago, although for Koch, Sondheim’s words and music have been formative. When he was nine, he memorized every word of the cast album of “Sweeney Todd.” “It’s part of how I got bitten by the theater bug,” he says.

“What's also really interesting to me as a director is that not all the numbers in the show are specifically designed to be as done in the original production. So one song that was written for a man perhaps in this revue is sung by a woman,” says director Kathy Mulay. There are 34 songs in the show, combined and arranged in surprising ways. Even for Sondheim fans, there will be rarities.

The revue is staged to make the 7-piece orchestra visible, including pianist/music director Chris Grey, a nod to the theater’s longstanding collaboration with the Gilmore Piano Festival.

For tickets and more information, visit the Farmers Alley Theatre website.
