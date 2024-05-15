Bravo! Competition concert focuses on rising, home-grown talent

Six soloists and groups, all winners of the 2024 Bravo! Competition, will perform at 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 15 in the Joliffe Theatre at the Epic Center. It's an event designed to showcase regional teen performers. Along with being featured in a free public concert, winners receive thoughtful feedback from adjudicators and further coaching from professionals.

Leo Egan, a Kalamazoo Junior Symphony oboist now finishing 11th grade, says they entered the competition to take on different repertoire and to help prepare for college auditions. Cara Lieurance speaks with Egan, Fontana executive director Brad Wong, Collaborative Outreach Coordinator Tina Gorter, and Bravo! winner Katherine Li, a pianist and sophomore at Portage Central High School about their history and experiences with the event.

More information is at the Fontana Chamber Arts website.