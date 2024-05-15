© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Bravo! Competition concert focuses on rising, home-grown talent

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Bravo logo
Fontana Chamber Arts
Bravo logo

Six soloists and groups, all winners of the 2024 Bravo! Competition, will perform at 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 15 in the Joliffe Theatre at the Epic Center. It's an event designed to showcase regional teen performers. Along with being featured in a free public concert, winners receive thoughtful feedback from adjudicators and further coaching from professionals.

Leo Egan, a Kalamazoo Junior Symphony oboist now finishing 11th grade, says they entered the competition to take on different repertoire and to help prepare for college auditions. Cara Lieurance speaks with Egan, Fontana executive director Brad Wong, Collaborative Outreach Coordinator Tina Gorter, and Bravo! winner Katherine Li, a pianist and sophomore at Portage Central High School about their history and experiences with the event.

More information is at the Fontana Chamber Arts website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItLet’s Hear ItBravo! CompetitionFontana
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance