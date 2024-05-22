"JustJaye presents GAIN" event boosts next Sounds of the Zoo Fest

On Thursday, May 23 at Bell's Eccentric Café, Sounds of the Zoo founder Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert and JustJaye's Jared Norwood and DeJon Allen will present an evening of live music by three regional artists — Lisa Chilton, Lindsey King, and Quese — with proceeds going to the 2024 Sounds of the Zoo Festival. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hudson-Prenkert says the free festival will return on Sep 23-29 at a variety of Kalamazoo venues, featuring 50+ West Michigan bands and performers. The undertaking requires planning, community support, grants and sponsorships, and "JustJaye Presents GAIN" is key to bringing these elements together.

Norwood and Allen are highly skilled stage and studio musicians who met while pursuing music degrees at Western Michigan University. As JustJaye, they are a one-stop shop for producing live events and recordings, creating arrangements for songwriters, and providing professional assistance and management for talent in the area. They talk about their shared history and the music planned for the event.

Doors open at 6 pm and music will run from 7 - 10 pm. For tickets and more details, visit the Sounds of the Zoo event page.

