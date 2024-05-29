© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

K-College professor’s retirement sendoff includes a concert by his popular band for beginners

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 29, 2024 at 10:48 PM EDT
Tom Evans with his band methods class in 2019 at Kalamazoo College
Chuck Stull
Tom Evans with his beginner ensemble in 2019

Dr. Tom Evans is retiring as a professor of music and Director of Bands at Kalamazoo College after 29 years. This week, he’ll lead two free, final concerts. The first is at 1 pm Friday, May 31 on the lawn outside the Light Fine Arts Building, featuring a class of over 100 students who learned to play their instruments over a 7-8 week period. It’s been one of the college’s most popular classes since Evans developed it, drawing around 10% of the student body each year. The second is a performance by the Academy Street Winds at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Jun 1 in the Dalton Theatre of the Light Fine Arts Building.

Evans join Cara Lieurance to talk about his experiences teaching music at Kalamazoo College and how students embraced his instrumental methods class. He plans to continue concertizing with the Kalamazoo Concert Band, where he has served as music director for 20 years.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
