Album preview: “Project Freedom,” by Jordan Hamilton

Jordan Hamilton’s new release “Project Freedom” is the Kalamazoo-based artist’s 6th release and first full-length album. It’s full of songs and instrumentals based on his cello playing, his voice, and his exploration of electronic soundscapes and beats. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Hamilton talks about his recent experiences as a touring artist (including stepping in at the last moment for three performances with Brandi Carlile), partnering with Samuel Peters to produce the music, and changing the order of the songs at the last minute to satisfy his sense of long-form arrangement.

Also present are Marissa Harrington, Xavier Bolden and Bri Edgerton of Face Off Theatre, which will begin performances of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” on Jun 14.

“Project Freedom” is available for streaming, on CD and vinyl at Hamilton’s concerts at at his website.