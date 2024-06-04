© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Album preview: “Project Freedom,” by Jordan Hamilton

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 4, 2024 at 11:15 PM EDT
Cover art for “Project Freedom,” by Jordan Hamilton
Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for “Project Freedom,” by Jordan Hamilton

Jordan Hamilton’s new release “Project Freedom” is the Kalamazoo-based artist’s 6th release and first full-length album. It’s full of songs and instrumentals based on his cello playing, his voice, and his exploration of electronic soundscapes and beats. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Hamilton talks about his recent experiences as a touring artist (including stepping in at the last moment for three performances with Brandi Carlile), partnering with Samuel Peters to produce the music, and changing the order of the songs at the last minute to satisfy his sense of long-form arrangement.

Also present are Marissa Harrington, Xavier Bolden and Bri Edgerton of Face Off Theatre, which will begin performances of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” on Jun 14.

“Project Freedom” is available for streaming, on CD and vinyl at Hamilton’s concerts at at his website.
Jordan Hamilton
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
