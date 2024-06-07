© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: "The Woman in Black" at the Barn Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 7, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT
Owen Squire Smith and Brendan Ragotzy
Cara Lieurance
Owen Squire Smith and Brendan Ragotzy

A lawyer hires an actor to play himself to help him come to grips with a disturbing incident that happened years before in The Woman in Black, a play adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from a novel by Susan Hill. It's the next play in the 2024 season of the Barn Theatre, Jun 11-16. Returning artist Owen Squire Smith, who plays the Actor, joins director Brandon Ragotzy to share details with Cara Lieurance about the spooky tale that relies on the audience's imagination as the ghost story reveals itself. The Woman in Black is the second-longest running play in London's West End, after Agatha Christie's Mousetrap.

Tickets and more information are available at the Barn Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
