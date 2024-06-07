Theater preview: "The Woman in Black" at the Barn Theatre

A lawyer hires an actor to play himself to help him come to grips with a disturbing incident that happened years before in The Woman in Black, a play adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from a novel by Susan Hill. It's the next play in the 2024 season of the Barn Theatre, Jun 11-16. Returning artist Owen Squire Smith, who plays the Actor, joins director Brandon Ragotzy to share details with Cara Lieurance about the spooky tale that relies on the audience's imagination as the ghost story reveals itself. The Woman in Black is the second-longest running play in London's West End, after Agatha Christie's Mousetrap.

