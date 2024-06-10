Theater preview: Farmers Alley Theatre’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Six young students reveal their inner selves under the pressure of a classic contest in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a Tony award-winning musical featuring a book by Rachel Sheinkin with music and lyrics by William Finn. It’s the next production in Farmers Alley Theatre’s 2023-24 season. Director Rob Weiner, Mariangeli Collado, who appeared in last season’s Rent, and NY actor Charlie Hunter join Cara Lieurance to talk about the show’s endearing characters, spirit of improvisation, and witty musical choices.

Spelling Bee opens Jun 12 in the Festival Playhouse at Kalamazoo College. For tickets and more information, visit the Farmers Alley Theatre website.

