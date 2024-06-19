Jordan Hamilton on Yussef Dayes, freedom, Juneteenth

In a continuation of an earlier discussion about the release of his new album Project Freedom, Jordan Hamilton tells Cara Lieurance he’s been thinking about the contradictory idea that “freedom” on stage is actually the result of years of discipline. He talks about valuing his long-term friendships tested by time and life changes, what Juneteenth means to him, and they listen to two more tracks from Project Freedom. They also sample one by English jazz drummer Yussef Dayes.

Hamilton will perform at Bell’s Beer Garden with his trio, keyboardist Grayson Nye and soundscape artist The Lasso at 8 pm on Wednesday, June 26, opening up for the Yussef Dayes Experience.

Tickets and more information are available at the Bell’s website.