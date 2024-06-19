© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Jordan Hamilton on Yussef Dayes, freedom, Juneteenth

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 19, 2024 at 10:43 PM EDT
Cover art for “Project Freedom,” by Jordan Hamilton
Courtesy of the artist
Cover art for “Project Freedom,” by Jordan Hamilton

In a continuation of an earlier discussion about the release of his new album Project Freedom, Jordan Hamilton tells Cara Lieurance he’s been thinking about the contradictory idea that “freedom” on stage is actually the result of years of discipline. He talks about valuing his long-term friendships tested by time and life changes, what Juneteenth means to him, and they listen to two more tracks from Project Freedom. They also sample one by English jazz drummer Yussef Dayes.

Hamilton will perform at Bell’s Beer Garden with his trio, keyboardist Grayson Nye and soundscape artist The Lasso at 8 pm on Wednesday, June 26, opening up for the Yussef Dayes Experience.

Tickets and more information are available at the Bell’s website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Jordan Hamilton
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance