Barn Theatre brings a classic 60's French farce "Boeing, Boeing" to stage

Boeing Boeing's Luke Ragotzy and Patrick Hunter play Bernard, a French architect, and Robert, his American friend. The play begins as Bernard's life is turned upside down by the invention of the speedy Boeing 747, spoiling his rotating rendezvous with three fiancées who happen to be air hostesses on different airlines. Ragotzy and Hunter join Cara Lieurance to talk about this special genre of comic theater and how to make it sparkle for audiences.

Boeing, Boeing runs Jul 23-Aug 4. For tickets and further details, visit the Barn Theatre School website.