© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Barn Theatre brings a classic 60's French farce "Boeing, Boeing" to stage

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 18, 2024 at 9:36 PM EDT
Graphic design showing Parisian skyline and plane silhouette
Barn Theatre School
The play "Boeing, Boeing" revolves around an architect with three air hostess fiancées

Boeing Boeing's Luke Ragotzy and Patrick Hunter play Bernard, a French architect, and Robert, his American friend. The play begins as Bernard's life is turned upside down by the invention of the speedy Boeing 747, spoiling his rotating rendezvous with three fiancées who happen to be air hostesses on different airlines. Ragotzy and Hunter join Cara Lieurance to talk about this special genre of comic theater and how to make it sparkle for audiences.

Boeing, Boeing runs Jul 23-Aug 4. For tickets and further details, visit the Barn Theatre School website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItBarn Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance