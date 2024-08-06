Theatre preview: The Barn Theatre’s “Oklahoma!”

The classic Rogers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” will run through Aug 18 at The Barn Theatre. Driven by a romance between Laurey, who lives with her Aunt Eller and cocky cowhand Curly, it contains some of the most famous songs in the American musical canon, such as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and more.

Cara Lieurance talks to actors Owen Squire Smith, who plays Curly, and Brooke Evans, who plays Aunt Eller. Both have built on their professional experience at The Barn (this is Evans’ 40th show). They talk about their characters, the breathless pace of the season, learning lines and choreography for the next show while performing each night in a different show, and the opportunities to stretch one’s skills as an actor.

