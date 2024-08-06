© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theatre preview: The Barn Theatre’s “Oklahoma!”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:16 PM EDT
A scene from “Oklahoma!” at The Barn Theatre
The Barn Theatre
A scene from “Oklahoma!” at The Barn Theatre

The classic Rogers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” will run through Aug 18 at The Barn Theatre. Driven by a romance between Laurey, who lives with her Aunt Eller and cocky cowhand Curly, it contains some of the most famous songs in the American musical canon, such as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and more.

Cara Lieurance talks to actors Owen Squire Smith, who plays Curly, and Brooke Evans, who plays Aunt Eller. Both have built on their professional experience at The Barn (this is Evans’ 40th show). They talk about their characters, the breathless pace of the season, learning lines and choreography for the next show while performing each night in a different show, and the opportunities to stretch one’s skills as an actor.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Barn Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
