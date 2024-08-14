Face Off Theatre will premiere “Bambiland,” a new play set in modern Detroit

At 7:30 pm on Friday, Aug 16, Face Off Theatre will give the world premiere of a new play by Kendra Ann Flournoy called “Bambiland.” It tells the story of a young woman who has left her family and hometown behind and established a life as an investigative journalist, until a breaking story compels her to return.

Detroit-based playwright Kendra Ann Flournoy and director Marissa Harrington were two of the people who founded Face Off Theatre over 9 years ago to bring Black American stories to the stage in Kalamazoo. The cast includes Milan Levy, who plays the main character’s sister, and Rhonda Collins, who plays her grandmother. Harrington, Levy and Collins join Cara Lieurance to talk about the play’s themes, their characters, and Harrington’s sense of pride and responsibility in bringing this new work to the world.

Performances are at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center through Aug 25. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish. More information is at the Face Off Theatre Company website.