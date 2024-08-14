© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Face Off Theatre will premiere “Bambiland,” a new play set in modern Detroit

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 14, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT
The Face Off Theatre cast of "Bambiland," a new play by Kendra Ann Flournoy
Jake Waggoner, Defined Lines photography
The Face Off Theatre cast of "Bambiland," a new play by Kendra Ann Flournoy

At 7:30 pm on Friday, Aug 16, Face Off Theatre will give the world premiere of a new play by Kendra Ann Flournoy called “Bambiland.” It tells the story of a young woman who has left her family and hometown behind and established a life as an investigative journalist, until a breaking story compels her to return.

Detroit-based playwright Kendra Ann Flournoy and director Marissa Harrington were two of the people who founded Face Off Theatre over 9 years ago to bring Black American stories to the stage in Kalamazoo. The cast includes Milan Levy, who plays the main character’s sister, and Rhonda Collins, who plays her grandmother. Harrington, Levy and Collins join Cara Lieurance to talk about the play’s themes, their characters, and Harrington’s sense of pride and responsibility in bringing this new work to the world.

Performances are at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center through Aug 25. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish. More information is at the Face Off Theatre Company website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItFace Off Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance