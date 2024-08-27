© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Here's what's in store for the 96th season of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 27, 2024 at 7:26 PM EDT
From September through May, the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre will have at least one production running on the Mainstage, Carver Studio or Parrish Theatre spaces. Executive director Laura Zervic and Artistic director Anthony Hamilton join Cara Lieurance to run through the 12 productions, kicking off with "Six: The Musical—Teen Edition" on Sep 13.

The Civic will commemorate its history with the return of Dancing at Lughnasa, the play that earned a Civic company a place in an international competition in the late 90s. Hamilton's choice for the season's riskiest production is the musical Parade, which tells a true story of American anti-Semitism taken to its worst extreme. The January production of "Well" has a local tie: it was written by Kalamazoo College graduate and "Fun Home" lyricist Lisa Kron. At the holidays, Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" will run Nov 29 - Dec 22.

For the full schedule, tickets and details, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
