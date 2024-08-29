Season 17 at Farmers Alley Theatre delivers popular picks and tests new classics

Jeremy Koch is the managing artistic director of Farmers Alley Theatre, which he co-founded over 17 years ago. Its home is an intimate 100-seat space in downtown Kalamazoo, and it has a tradition of highlighting family and local talent and showcasing professional actors from New York, Chicago and L.A.

This season, Koch expects audiences to be drawn to the well-known musicals “Jersey Boys” and “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical,” and is excited to introduce the comedy “A Jukebox for the Algonquin” and the Gen Z cult musical “Ride The Cyclone.” He also says the version of “A Christmas Carol” Farmers Alley will stage at the holidays is unlike any other — a tour-de-force with one actor playing Scrooge and four others handling all other roles in the famous Dickens tale.

More information on all six productions and flex pass options are available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.