Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Season 17 at Farmers Alley Theatre delivers popular picks and tests new classics

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:29 PM EDT
Entrance to Farmers Alley Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Entrance to Farmers Alley Theatre

Jeremy Koch is the managing artistic director of Farmers Alley Theatre, which he co-founded over 17 years ago. Its home is an intimate 100-seat space in downtown Kalamazoo, and it has a tradition of highlighting family and local talent and showcasing professional actors from New York, Chicago and L.A.

This season, Koch expects audiences to be drawn to the well-known musicals “Jersey Boys” and “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical,” and is excited to introduce the comedy “A Jukebox for the Algonquin” and the Gen Z cult musical “Ride The Cyclone.” He also says the version of “A Christmas Carol” Farmers Alley will stage at the holidays is unlike any other — a tour-de-force with one actor playing Scrooge and four others handling all other roles in the famous Dickens tale.

More information on all six productions and flex pass options are available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.
Farmers Alley Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
