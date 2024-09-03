Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Return of "The Rocky Horror Show" to the Barn Theatre fills fans with “antici…pation”
The Barn Theatre will bring back one of its signature productions, The Rocky Horror Show, Sep 6-8 and 13-15, with Alan Parker returning as Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Parker tells Cara Lieurance about his recent career highlights, and says he’s enjoying the high-energy family atmosphere at the Barn. Penelope Alex, Brendan, Jake and Luke Ragotzy are all in the production. Parker says every production and each performance has a spontaneous feeling, thanks to the big role audience participation plays in the show.
