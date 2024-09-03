Return of "The Rocky Horror Show" to the Barn Theatre fills fans with “antici…pation”

The Barn Theatre will bring back one of its signature productions, The Rocky Horror Show, Sep 6-8 and 13-15, with Alan Parker returning as Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Parker tells Cara Lieurance about his recent career highlights, and says he’s enjoying the high-energy family atmosphere at the Barn. Penelope Alex, Brendan, Jake and Luke Ragotzy are all in the production. Parker says every production and each performance has a spontaneous feeling, thanks to the big role audience participation plays in the show.

