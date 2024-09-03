© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Return of "The Rocky Horror Show" to the Barn Theatre fills fans with “antici…pation”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 3, 2024 at 1:09 PM EDT
Alan Palmer as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in 2021 at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre will bring back one of its signature productions, The Rocky Horror Show, Sep 6-8 and 13-15, with Alan Parker returning as Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Parker tells Cara Lieurance about his recent career highlights, and says he’s enjoying the high-energy family atmosphere at the Barn. Penelope Alex, Brendan, Jake and Luke Ragotzy are all in the production. Parker says every production and each performance has a spontaneous feeling, thanks to the big role audience participation plays in the show.

For tickets and more information, visit the Barn Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
