Season-opener goes to the Civic Youth Theatre, for exclusive “Six: The Musical — Teen Edition”

Published September 11, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
The cast of “Six: The Musical — Teen Edition”

Six: The Musical — Teen Edition” takes the viewpoints of Henry VIII’s six wives, told through music that references 90s girl groups and pop stars like Beyoncé and Britney Spears. It’s a highly-requested show, says Kalamazoo Civic Theatre artistic director Anthony Hamilton, who decided to make it the first show of the season — a first for the Civic Youth Theatre. Hamilton, music director Emma Peterman and choreographer Sara Sherman talk about the show's story, its eager cast, music, dance and more with Cara Lieurance.

For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.
