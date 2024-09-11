Season-opener goes to the Civic Youth Theatre, for exclusive “Six: The Musical — Teen Edition”

“Six: The Musical — Teen Edition” takes the viewpoints of Henry VIII’s six wives, told through music that references 90s girl groups and pop stars like Beyoncé and Britney Spears. It’s a highly-requested show, says Kalamazoo Civic Theatre artistic director Anthony Hamilton, who decided to make it the first show of the season — a first for the Civic Youth Theatre. Hamilton, music director Emma Peterman and choreographer Sara Sherman talk about the show's story, its eager cast, music, dance and more with Cara Lieurance.

