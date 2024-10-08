© 2024 WMUK
Concert preview: Connecting Chords Music Festival presents Invoke

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 8, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
The members of Invoke pose in front of an Airstream trailer
Marshall Tidrick
The members of Invoke pose in front of an Airstream trailer

Based in Austin, Texas, Invoke is a string quartet with a twist—they blend classical, folk, and their own original music. On a tour around Lake Michigan, stopping at schools and colleges, Invoke will appear at the Connecting Chords Music Festival at 5 pm on Sunday, Oct 13 in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College.

Violinist Nick Montopoli tells Cara Lieurance about the group’s long-running involvement with Michigan’s Interlochen Center for the Arts, where they teach and perform at the Adult Chamber Music camp. They love the passion they see from amateur musicians, many of whom stay up late just to keep playing together. Violinist Zach Matteson says that these experiences are inspiring for the group.

Invoke is a rare quartet that performs while standing and playing from memory. Matteson recalls a choreographer they worked with who made them realize that removing the music stands helps them engage more directly with the audience. The group also sings in many of their performances, which adds an emotional, personal touch.

They wrap up by talking about their latest album, Evolve and Travel, and listen to the banjo-heavy track “Doorway.”

For tickets and more information, visit the Connecting Chords Music Festival website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
