Kalamazoo gets exclusive peek at 2025's "Words of War" and Q&A with producer Mark Maxey

At 7 pm on Wednesday, Oct 23, the Kalamazoo Film Society will screen Words of War, starring Maxine Peake, Jason Isaac and Ciaran Hinds, months before its official release in 2025. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, producer Mark Maxey shed light on this passion project focused on the life and death of Russian-American journalist Anna Politkovskaya.

Maxey, who comes from a creative family well-known in Kalamazoo, described Words of War as a deeply character-driven story. Anna Politkovskaya, born in New York and later raised in Russia, was known for her reporting on the Chechen wars and the Putin regime. “She had the courage to not back down,” Maxey said, noting the dangers she faced, including poisonings and threats, before her assassination in 2006.

Maxey emphasized the importance of a free press, especially in times of disinformation. “I think now, more than ever, having people who have the courage to seek out a story and truthfully share what’s happening is more important,” he said.

With an ensemble cast and direction from BAFTA-winning James Strong, Words of War aims to highlight Politkovskaya’s legacy and the ongoing struggles faced by journalists worldwide. As Maxey remarked, “Journalists should have the right to report truthfully without fear of death or reprisal.”

Tickets must be reserved through the Kalamazoo Film Society, not Celebration Cinema. The link for tickets is here.

