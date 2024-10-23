Kalamazoo Civic Youth Theatre takes the mainstage with “Finding Nemo, Jr”

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's next production is Finding Nemo Jr., a musical adaptation of the beloved animated film, running for two weekends starting this Friday. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, director Kim Chandler, music director Wendy Wheeler, and choreographer and makeup artist Katie Martinek shared insights into the show’s preparation and the importance of community involvement in theater.

Deborah Mitchell A scene from “Finding Nemo, Jr” at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Chandler, who has been involved with the Civic since her high school days, expressed her deep connection to youth theater. "I came to the Civic when I was in ninth grade, and I've been there ever since," she said. "I got married at the Civic, and that's where I found my people."

Wheeler and Martinek discussed the challenges and joys of working with young actors, many of whom are stepping onto the stage for the first time. Martinek explained the unique audition process, which includes workshops designed to help kids feel more confident. "We hold workshops so they can learn how to audition, get over their butterflies, and then come to the audition ready to go," Martinek said.

Wheeler adds: "Whenever I audition a young group like this, I always pick one song that gives us everything we need to hear. We want these kids to be successful, so we work to make the audition process fun for them."

Chandler highlighted the deeper themes within Finding Nemo Jr., saying, "It’s more than just a fish story. It’s about overcoming adversity, parenting, loss, grief, and finding a family in people who aren’t biologically related to you."

The Civic will present sensory-friendly performance at 2 pm on October 26th, featuring audio interpretation, sign language, and accommodations like open doors and stim toys for neurodiverse audience members. Chandler also praised Martinek for incorporating sign language into one of the dance numbers, demonstrating the show’s commitment to accessibility.

Finding Nemo Jr. features a cast of nearly 30 young actors from 4th to 12th grades. For tickets and more information, visit kazoocivic.com.

