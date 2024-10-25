Kitka brings unique Eastern European vocal traditions to the Connecting Chords Music Festival

Tonight at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, the all-female vocal ensemble Kitka will perform their distinctive repertoire of Eastern European and Eurasian folk songs at the Connecting Chords Music Festival, starting at 7 pm.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Kitka’s executive artistic director Shira Cion gave recognition to how the music of iconic British artist Kate Bush introduced her to Eastern European folk harmonies. “Hearing that Bulgarian choir on Bush’s Hounds of Love was a revelation,” Cion recalled. “It opened up a whole world of vocal traditions that I’d never heard before and set me on this lifelong journey.”

Kitka’s program tonight will feature songs performed in about eleven languages, often using a style called “open voice.” Cion explained that this vocal technique is rooted in natural projection and is distinct from Western classical singing. “It’s much closer to talking than the head-voice sound in classical singing,” she said, adding that the group works with master folk singers from Eastern Europe to develop authenticity in each style.

The ensemble’s journey to perform traditional music has been transformative not only for the group but also for audiences in Eastern Europe. After recently returning from a tour in Georgia, Cion recounted how they were welcomed. “The Georgian people see our performances as a form of cultural ambassadorship,” she noted. “They treat us with open arms and appreciation, validating our work with their own pride in these traditions.”

For this performance, Kitka will wear costumes inspired by traditional Eastern European folk attire, adapted to honor the different cultures they represent. Tickets are available here. Kitka will also offer CDs, songbooks, and merchandise at the concert.

