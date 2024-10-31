© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra's fall concert features "Song and Dance"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 31, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
Conductor Andrew Koehler and the KJSO receive applause
Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra
Conductor Andrew Koehler and the KJSO receive applause

At 3 pm on Sunday, Nov 3 in Chenery Auditorium, the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will open its season with a program called "Song and Dance," with works by Camille Saint-Saëns, Bao Yuankai, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Edvard Grieg. The pieces draw on folk traditions and dance rhythms from around the world. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, music director Andrew Koehler observed "No matter how complicated, how sophisticated the music making can get…we can't lose that connection to its simplest iteration. There still needs to be something…that harkens back to song or a rhythm that harkens back to dance."

Koehler noted how each year, the orchestra takes on a different character influenced by new and returning members. This year, he says, “it's a chatty one," reflecting a sense of ease and friendship within the group. "I think it means that there's a good sense of friendship kind of burgeoning among the musicians."

Tickets for the concert are available at kjso.org or at the door on Sunday. Note that the start time is an hour earlier, at 3 pm, than in previous seasons.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
