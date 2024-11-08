WMU Symphony to feature bassist Michael Hovnanian

The Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra will perform an eclectic program Sunday, Nov 10 at 7:30 PM in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Let by conductor Bruce Uchimura, the concert includes popular works by American composers Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland, alongside Finlandia by Jean Sibelius. The highlight of the evening is Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf’s Concerto No. 2 for Double Bass, featuring soloist and Western Michigan University’s bass professor Michael Hovnanian.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Uchimura explains how the program came together: “Every year at the end of the season, I say to the orchestra, you may send me requests,” he says. This time, they led him to program iconic works by Bernstein, Copland, and Sibelius. He also took Hovnanian's suggestion that he join the group for a concerto performance this season.

The concert begins with Bernstein’s Overture to Candide, followed by Dittersdorf’s Concerto No. 2 for Double Bass showcasing Hovnanian, who nots the rarity of solo double bass concertos in the orchestral repertoire. “The Dittersdorf [Concerto] is one of the earliest and most commonly performed,” he says, adding that it is one of his personal favorites.

The evening’s program also includes Copland’s Rodeo Suite, known for its lively rhythms and distinctly American themes. The concert will close with Finlandia, Sibelius’ patriotic work written in 1899 during Finland’s struggle for independence from Russia.

Tickets are available at the door or online at the School of Music website.